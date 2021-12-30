25-year-old from Canada rescued, airlifted from Judd Trail in Nuuanu
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV) — The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) received a 911 call about an injured hiker at the Judd Trail in Nuuanu on Wednesday.
HFD responded to the emergency call at around 3:30 PM and a total of four fire units, staffed with 11 personnel responded to the emergency.
The first unit was on scene at 3:39 PM and secured a landing zone near the Board of Water Supply pumping station.
Air one was able to locate the 25-year-old female visitor from Canada at 4:05 PM using geopositioning coordinates and aerial search. Once contact was made she reported having a shoulder injury.
She was then airlifted to the landing zone and transferred to Emergency Medical Services (EMS) at 4:18 PM.
Hiking Safety Tips:
● Bring a cell phone, which can be a lifesaver during an emergency. Ensure that your
battery is full prior to your hike. We recommend packing an external backup battery.
● Stay hydrated and prepare for the unexpected.
● Know your physical abilities and limitations; select trails that can be enjoyed safely.
● Most accidents happen when hikers leave the established trail and disregard warning
signs. Staying on the trail greatly reduces your chances of getting injured or lost.
