Claim process in Flint water settlement starts Jan. 12

By STEPHEN BOROWY

Click here for updates on this story

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — The claims process for those who registered in the $626.25 million Flint water crisis settlement will begin next month.

Eligible residents can start submitting their claims on Jan. 12. The Claims Administrator will notify all registrants and law firms by email or mail of the claims period.

The claims period was intended to start in April but was delayed, according to the U.S. District Court of Eastern Michigan. Any person or entity who does not submit a form or was found ineligible to take part in the settlement program will be notified within 14 days.

If a form is rejected, the registrant will be notified why it was rejected and can re-submit a form once before the deadline.

After the deadline, the Claims Administrator will post on a secure website a list of all individuals and entities who are eligible to be a claimant in the settlement program, the U.S. District Court of Eastern Michigan said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.