Driver rescued after vehicle slides off road, falls nearly 100 feet down to River in Washington

By KPTV staff

Click here for updates on this story

COWLITZ COUNTY, Washington (KPTV) — A vehicle went over a cliff in Cowlitz County, almost ending up in the Kalama River Thursday morning.

Just after 7:30 a.m., crews responded to a report of a car off a cliff at Kalama River Road and Fallert Road, about five miles east of Interstate 5.

Cowlitz County Fire District #5 Chief Victor Leatzow says the driver was coming down when she slid off the road and went into an embankment, then over a cliff, falling nearly 80 feet down to the river.

Leatzow says the only thing that stopped the vehicle from going into the river were a couple of trees.

A Clark County technical rescue team responded to the scene and were able to bring the driver up from the river side using a rope system.

Leatzow says the driver is doing well, other than having cold feet. She was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.