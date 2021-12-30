Man Kills Grandmother And Himself In Montecito Heights Hostage Situation

By Web Staff

LOS ANGELES, California (KCAL, KCBS) — Police said two people were dead after a Wednesday night hostage and standoff situation at a home in the 3700 block of Oak Hill Avenue in Montecito Heights.

According to authorities, a man in his 30’s barricaded himself inside the residence and held his grandmother hostage. The man’s grandfather was able to escape the home.

Police, including SWAT, and firefighters were at the scene while the man refused to come out, threatened to shoot officers and commit suicide.

Authorities are now confirming that the suspect killed his grandmother and then took his own life.

No other information was immediately available.

