NB I-75 near Bridgeport reopens after jackknifed semi-truck

By STEPHEN BOROWY

BRIDGEPORT, Michigan (WNEM) — All northbound lanes of I-75 after Dixie Highway near Bridgeport in Saginaw County after a jackknifed semi-truck closed multiple lanes.

The closure was reported at 8:09 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 30, and reopened about 9:13 a.m.

No injuries were reported and Michigan State Police say icy road conditions caused the incident.

State police are asking drivers to take their time on the roads and leave plenty of space between them and other vehicles. MSP added if you do slide off the roadway, stay in your vehicle while you wait for first responders.

