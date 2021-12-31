Groups create apprenticeship program for people of color

By WLOS Staff

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Asheville’s Wortham Center for Performing Arts is launching a new program aimed at getting people of color into theatre.

The center is teaming up with the Different Strokes Performing Arts Collective to create the Black Indigenous People of Color (BIPOC) apprenticeship program.

It’s geared towards emerging artists in high school or undergraduate students of color.

“There’s tremendous inequity and people of color being part of organizations, specifically in the arts,” said Shana Adams, Wortham Center community engagement director. “So, we want to give students the opportunity to work with seasoned professionals and people who look like them, who are already working in arts careers. We want to give them that experience and opportunity so they can pursue these careers.”

There are currently two positions open for the program.

