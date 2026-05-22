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Local Forecast

Memorial Day Weekend: Splendid and seasonal!

By
New
Published 4:38 AM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – We've made it to Friday! Great news as we usher in a long weekend, too: we're in for warm & pleasant conditions this Memorial Day.

It was a touch above average yesterday in Palm Springs. We climbed to the century mark at 100°F on the dot. We're expecting warm conditions again today – in the upper 90s and low 100s across the valley.

As you plan your day, expect a mild and comfortable morning. We enter the 90s just ahead of lunchtime. Dinnertime should be perfect for a meal on the patio!

Again, we're tracking some great conditions through Memorial Day weekend. The average temperature this time of year is 97°F, and we should be within 1-3°F of that mark all the way through Monday. We have a better opportunity to cool off as we look further into next week. There's some potential for a return of some gusty winds – but for now, plan for a warm & pleasant holiday weekend.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

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Gavin Nguyen

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