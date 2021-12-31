Milwaukee Fire Station 30 closed for ‘major structural issues’

By Web Staff

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — The Milwaukee Fire Department has closed Fire Station 30 after recently discovered structural issues, the department said in a release Thursday, Dec. 30.

Crews that usually respond from the station, located at N. Teutonia Avenue & W. Locust St., will relocate to Station 5, located at N. 13th St. & W. Reservoir St.

An assessment by the Department of Public Works and a city engineer found concerning evidence of partial failure of the large apparatus floor above the basement.

Station 30 is an older station and will receive further assessment and repair planning next week.

Chief Aaron Lipski said in a statement that he notified the mayor and the alderpersons most directly impacted as soon as the situation became clear.

“We will resolve this issue in a way that continues to provide fire department services equitably in neighborhoods where emergency services are in high demand,” Mayor Cavalier Johnson said. “I will work with Chief Lipski to find solutions that are timely, cost-effective, and fair.”

