Milwaukee’s acting mayor, Cavalier Johnson, is positive for COVID-19

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Milwaukee’s acting mayor, Cavalier Johnson, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Johnson said he tests for the virus every Friday, and he found out he was positive from a routine test taken on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.

Johnson said he is vaccinated and has received his booster shot. In recent days he’s also upgraded to a kn95 mask. He currently has mild symptoms and plans to continue his mayoral duties from home while he recovers.

“Vaccination is the best tool we have against COVID, so we really want to continue pushing folks in this community to make sure they get vaccinated so their cases are not severe,” said Johnson in a Zoom call Sunday night, Dec. 2, following the announcement of his positive status.

He did not say when or where he believes he contracted the virus, but he said he started feeling mild symptoms on Friday when he was collecting signatures for his upcoming mayoral run.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.