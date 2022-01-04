Parents pleading for information after their son was killed over a week ago

By Stephen Moody

PRICHARD, Alabama (WALA) — A Prichard family begging for answers after their loved one was killed in broad daylight

They told FOX10 Monday that Maurice Ladarius Simmons was robbed and shot while trying to sell an iPhone the day after Christmas.

They buried Simmons this past Sunday on what would’ve been his 25th birthday. Now they just want anyone with information to come forward with what they know.

“I just want to know who killed my son. Why did you take him from us? You stole him from us,” his father Maurice said.

“I don’t really know what transpired to the shooting. But I do want to know what happened to my son. Because he just left here to go sell a cell phone up there,” his mother Lakasha Whittaker said.

Witness video shows the chaotic scene after the shooting. Featuring a gun on the ground.

Prichard police told us last week that there was no clear motive.

That video also shows a ripped hundred-dollar bill. Simmons father says that could’ve played a role in his son’s death.

“They said he had the money in his hand that he got for the phone. What I’m hearing, they said the money wasn’t real. He saw that the money wasn’t real, and it was an argument from that, Simmons Sr. said.

As this family leans on faith and each other, they still can’t rest until they find out what happened to Maurice.

“Maurice’s birthday was on New Year’s Day. All of the mothers out there. The ones who’ve lost a child. Whether you have a child or whatever your situation is. This is the most painful thing I will ever go through in my life,” Whittaker said.

“Please y’all. Don’t be scared. Say something. Because this will happen again. It will be somebody else’s child if you don’t,” She added.

Prichard Police said Monday there’s no update in this case. If you have any information, call police.

