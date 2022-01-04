Titans’ Dupree wanted for questioning after altercation inside Walgreen’s

By CHUCK MORRIS

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Metro Police are investigating a physical altercation at the Walgreen’s on Rosa Parks Boulevard that may have involved a Tennessee Titans player.

Police said the physical altercation occurred at the pharmacy, located at 1104 Rosa L. Parks Blvd., at 8:06 p.m. The altercation occurred between Bud Dupree and several people who were with him and two employees of the store.

Police said the physical dispute began after a male employee at the store began videoing Dupree with his phone. Detectives are attempting to conduct interviews with all those involved, including Dupree, as they work to determine what happened.

Police said a 21-year-old female employee was treated for a cut to her hand. A 20-year-old male employee was treated for a cut to his forehead.

Dupree is a starting linebacker for the Titans, who improved to 11-5 on Sunday with a 34-3 win over Miami.

The Tennessee Titans said in a statement: “We are aware of the situation and are gathering additional information.”

No charges have been filed in this incident at the time, according to police.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.