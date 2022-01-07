MPD says woman rammed two patrol cars during short pursuit

By LEE PECK

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — A woman is arrested after she allegedly led officers on a short pursuit and intentionally rammed two patrol cars — Mobile Police say.

It happened late Thursday around 10 p.m. The pursuit ended at Cimarron Ridge Apartment complex on Grelot Road.

According to an officer on scene — the chase started when an officer attempted to pull the woman over for a traffic violation at Zeigler and Cody Road.

Officers say after she refused to stop — they put out traffic spikes at Hillcrest and Airport, which got one of her tires and slowed her down.

We’re told she hit one patrol car before getting to the apartment complex and rammed another one before being taken into custody.

Her late model black 2011 Honda Accord was pretty banged up on both sides. Both passenger tires shredded down to the rim. One of the police Chevy Tahoe cruisers had damage to the front driver’s side.

No injuries were reported.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.