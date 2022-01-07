One year later: Seven Connecticut residents charged in US Capitol riot

By MATTHEW CAMPBELL

CONNECTICUT (WFSB) — Some people from Connecticut were some of the most visible from January 6.

So far, the justice department has arrested seven people from the state.

Eyewitness News set out to get their side of things, wanting to learn what motivated them to take the trip to the nation’s capital and then go inside the Capitol Building.

Patrick McCaughey III was the first person from Connecticut to get arrested.

McCaughey was caught on video pushing up against Officer Daniel Hodges with a police shield.

Once he saw the officer injured, the FBI affidavit reveals McCaughey tried to get the officer medical attention.

The man believed to be McCaughey is seen pointing at Hodges.

The 24-year-old faces charges including assaulting an officer and is out on bond.

There was no answer at his Ridgefield home this week.

McCaughey’s case is grouped together with eight other suspects.

They face jury selection in August.

The man seen in the Red MAGA hat next to the QAnon shaman is Richard Crosby Jr.

The 26-year-old from Harwinton signed an affidavit admitting he made his way inside the chamber that day.

Crosby was part of some of the more notorious scenes from that day.

You see him take part in that prayer.

Crosby told the FBI he went to the Capitol because he felt the election was stolen and he wanted his voice heard.

He says he was in the Capitol for 20 minutes, in the Chamber for six to eight minutes, and did not get violent with officers.

He’s charged with obstruction of justice, disorderly conduct, and more.

Crosby is free on personal recognizance.

Eyewitness News spoke with his brother Wednesday, who said Richard was at work and likely did not want to take part in this report.

Crosby has a status hearing in February.

One of the most recent arrests was made in November. This is 24-year-old Jeremy Baouche.

At the time, he was a submarine engineer for Electric Boat and had secret security clearances.

The FBI received multiple tips and found Baouche used a work computers to search things like “the U.S. Capitol building layout, guns, rifle scopes, lasers, Trump protests.”

The affidavit shows Baouche was inside the Capitol for 15 minutes, leading chants of “Who’s house? Our house!” into the microphone he’s holding.

He faces multiple charges, including entering restricted grounds.

Eyewitness News learned he no longer lives at this Norwich home.

As part of his bond, Baouche can’t go to Washington, D.C., can’t own guns, and must notify the Department of Justice any time he leaves Connecticut.

A mother and daughter from Canterbury were also arrested.

Carla Kryzywicki posted a photo of her and her mother, Jean Lavin, in and outside the US Capitol.

The post, since deleted, reads: “This is history. We do not go burning down your city and stealing from your business. We come for the government officials ruining our country. We go straight to the source. Change needs to happen. That is our house and you work for us.”

The FBI investigated and found these images showing the mother and daughter climbing a bike rack and entering the Capitol, with multiple photos of them inside.

According to the affidavit, the two were in the Capitol for 50 minutes total and were there to “just look around.”

Eyewitness News went to their Canterbury home this week, where a private property sign was displayed.

A woman driving to the home said: “Go away.”

Victoria Bergeson and Mauricio Mendez, both from Groton, were also arrested.

They are accused of violating the curfew and being on Capitol grounds, instead of actually going inside.

A status hearing for Berguson is set for later in January.

The Justice Department has made 737 arrests so far and the call is still going out to find others that were there that day.

