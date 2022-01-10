Car explodes after crashing into Middle River home, authorities say

By Rachel Menitoff

Click here for updates on this story

MIDDLE RIVER, Maryland (WJZ) — Two people were hurt after a car barreled into a Baltimore County home Monday morning and exploded, authorities said.

It happened about 8:45 a.m. at a home on Ramble Run Road off Campbell Boulevard in Middle River, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department.

Upon arrival, crews found a car inside the home and heavy flames coming from the residence, where an explosion was also reported.

No one was inside the home at the time, but two people inside the car were taken to area hospitals for treatment, the fire department said.

Based on a preliminary investigation, authorities believe the car crashed into the home and exploded, along with some gas cans in the garage.

The flames then spread to the first and second floor of the home.

The fire department said home surveillance footage captured the car speeding down the road and hitting the home before the explosion occurred.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.