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Local Forecast

First Alert Weather Alert for Dangerous Highs to start August

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Published 5:17 AM

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) — Have outdoor plans? You might want to reconsider. Weekend temperatures will peak today with a high near 120 degrees, likely breaking previous record highs for Aug. 1.

A First Alert Weather Alert is in effect through Sunday evening. An Extreme Heat Warning issued by the National Weather Service remains in effect until 8 p.m. Monday.

The high-pressure system over Arizona has moved toward the Colorado River, which is why temperatures continue to climb today.

Keep these dangerous temperatures in mind when making plans for the afternoon, and try to limit time outdoors.

Monsoonal moisture continues to be monitored. Some increased moisture may come back into play by middle of the week, but chances for rain remain very slim.

For the next week, today will be the warmest with temperatures settling into the low 110s by Wednesday.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!

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Matthew Pearce

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