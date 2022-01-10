Mother & son rescue injured pelican on Fort Morgan Beach

By Lee Peck

FORT MORGAN, Alabama (WALA) — They’re not sure how it got there or how it was injured, but what was clear — a Brown Pelican found on the beach of Fort Morgan needed help.

“An employee of mine was on Fort Morgan doing some work and some tourists had approached him about a pelican that was out there for about 2 days. And they tried contacting authorities but nobody could help,” said Brooks Hart.

That was Thursday. Brooks Hart got on the phone with his mom Alisa — who started making calls and quickly learned it was out of Gulf Shores and Orange Beach jurisdiction to help.

“And that’s when I called Orange Beach Wildlife Center. And they said they couldn’t go get it… But if we got it — we could bring it to them,” explained Alisa. “Orange Beach Wildlife Center told us exactly what to do — put a towel over its head so it wouldn’t get real spooked and put it in a kennel. And be gentle –and that’s what we did.”

It’s believed the injured bird was out there at least two days — if not longer.

“It had a large hole in the side of his mouth. And they think he was not able for the food to go down or water to go down,” said Alisa.

“I believe it’s been injured at least a week before we got to it. It didn’t really have any energy to pick it’s head up and could barely move. So, just scared to death,” said Brooks.

Alisa got an update Sunday — the bird is doing well — expected to make a full recovery. Meanwhile, after the experience — she and Brooks are now looking into starting a nonprofit to rescue other injured wildlife along the coast.

“We want to start a volunteer organization that can go and pick them up and take them to Orange Beach. Like I said — thankfully Orange Beach will take them… It’s just sometimes they just need help getting them,” explaned Alisa.

Once the bird has recovered — Alisa and Brooks plan to release it on Fort Morgan. Meanwhile, they’ve already started a Facebook page for their rescue group.

