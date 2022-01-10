Officials: Vacant NE Portland house catches fire, igniting neighboring home

By KPTV Staff

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — The fast spread of a house fire in Northeast Portland nearly caught a neighboring home on fire, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.

Crews were first dispatched to the residential fire in the 5800 block of NE 72nd Avenue shortly before 11 p.m., according to officials. When firefighters arrived, they discovered fire and smoke coming from all sides of a home later determined to be vacant.

Due to the size of the spread, crews quickly noticed a next-door home was beginning to catch fire prompting command to call a 2nd alarm fire.

Additional support arrived to contain the spreading fire while the first crew extinguished the initial house fire.

Portland Fire said Monday the fire was under control by 11:30 p.m. although engines didn’t leave the scene until nearly 1:30 a.m. Monday.

Crews from Portland Fire & Rescue were previously sent to the same residential location Saturday evening where a person was found behind the home with a “warming fire.”

Officials have confirmed no injuries were reported among the occupied neighboring home. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.