First Alert Weather Alert in place through the weekend as heat wave peaks

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. (KESQ) – A First Alert Weather Alert for dangerous heat across the valley continues tonight.

Highs this afternoon are running solidly in the one-teens, with 115°F in place as of 3:00 p.m. It doesn't look like we'll make it to the 120°F mark today, but we'll be closely monitoring this before the sun goes down!

We remain under an Extreme Heat Warning in the Coachella Valley. That is set to expire 8 p.m. on Monday. During this time, we can expect to see major to locally extreme HeatRisk, so please, please, please – practice heat safety by drinking PLENTY of water, avoiding outdoor activities, and take frequent breaks in the shade or air conditioning. You can find a full list of cooling centers across the valley by clicking here.

Temperatures tomorrow look to be a touch cooler than Saturday by a degree or two. Expect highs to stay well in the one-teens, but we should generally expect to stay out of the 120°F range.

We'll certainly by hot in a hurry, though. Plan your Sunday plans around how quickly we'll see temperatures soar; if you're looking to beat the triple-digits, I'd suggest breakfast plans over lunch plans!

The setup is being driven by an area of high pressure staying firmly planted over the region. That stays true through Sunday. By Monday, though, this system should begin to weaken, offering us a chance to "cool" ever so slightly.

Even into next week, though, highs will stay above the 110°F mark. Average is 109°F for this time of year, so expect another week of above-average summer heat.

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