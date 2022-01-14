Dog attacks Oklahoma County deputy during traffic stop on I-40

By KOCO Staff

OKLAHOMA COUNTY (KOCO) — dog attacked an Oklahoma County deputy during a traffic stop earlier this week on Interstate 40.

On Sunday, Oklahoma County deputies pulled over a woman for speeding on I-40. Authorities said the deputies realized she was trying to smuggle marijuana, and they called for a K-9 backup.

A dog in the driver’s car jumped out when someone opened a door and attacked the deputy.

“The dog was lunging for his face and his throat, as the dog was trained to do,” said Aaron Brilbeck, with the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office. “We later found video on the suspect’s cellphone that shows people training that dog how to fight.”

The deputy was a K-9 handler, so authorities said he knew how to deflect the dog from doing more harm. He received a few stitches and was otherwise OK.

