Las Vegas women graduate from ‘transformative’ specialty court program

By Kristen DeSilva

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — On Thursday, two local women celebrated getting clean and turning their lives around after a rough patch in their lives.

Shakiera Morris and Alicia Nerone both have a criminal history and have spent years surviving on the streets.

But thanks in part to the “women in need of change” program, or WIN court, the two have persevered and totally transformed their lives.

The WIN court is a Las Vegas program targeting female offenders with a criminal history by focusing on the trauma they’ve experienced.

“I need to find out what’s the reason I should stay in the program. Because I was willing to take my time. And I can do that, easy. But I didn’t want to go the easy way. So I had to do it for me,” Morris said.

“I went through a huge psyche change. Just my mindset. I mean, I can honestly say I feel like a totally different person today,” she said.

Both women are now living independently, have reconnected with their families and have built a solid support system going forward.

