Part of residence hall roof collapses at Brevard College; No injuries reported

By Kristen Aguirre

BREVARD, North Carolina (WLOS) — Emergency crews are on scene at Brevard College where part of a residence hall roof collapsed Sunday afternoon.

Officials tell News 13 the roof of Jones Hall collapsed.

The building was occupied at the time but no injuries have been reported. All students have been evacuated until a structural engineer can evaluate what caused the collapse.

A News13 crew is on scene now working to learn more details. Officials say normally Jones Hall houses around 80 students, however currently there were only 50 students inside the residence hall on Sunday.

Heavy snowfall from late Saturday night through most of Sunday has impacted much of Western North Carolina and Upstate South Carolina, causing thousands of power outages and dangerous road conditions.

