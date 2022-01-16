Tow companies prepare for potentially long, snowy Sunday

By Tosin Fakile

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Wrecker services say they were slammed last week removing cars trapped in the snow, and with Sunday’s forecast, Dad’s Towing isn’t taking any chances.

“We ran between about 300 to 400 calls a day and we were way behind as many as 125 calls behind at one time,” Jimmy Mitchell, Owner Dad’s towing & Recovery said.

That’s how busy Dad’s Towing and Recovery said they were at the snow event earlier this week. Jimmy Mitchell said they are prepared for what Sunday’s snow will bring.

We put our guys on call to be prepared and ready. we have our snow chains ready,” Jimmy Mitchell said.

As they gear up for towing stuck cars, here’s how Mitchell says you can help them help you.

Slow down on the roads and stay off the phone. If you have to leave your car on the side of the road, leave it as far as you safely can off the main travel lane.

“If they have to leave them on the side of the road, make sure they get off the road far enough, out of the main lane of traffic,” Jimmy Mitchell said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.