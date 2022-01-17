Oregon City police looking for suspect in several coffee shop robberies

By Web Staff

OREGON CITY, Oregon (KPTV) — The Oregon City Police Department said it is looking for a suspect who robbed two coffee shops on Saturday night.

Police said just before 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, it received a report of a robbery at Black Rock Coffee in the 1800 block of Molalla Avenue. Then just before 8 p.m., officers received another report of a robbery at Dutch Bros in the 1000 block of Main Street. In both cases, the suspect appeared to have a handgun, walked to the window and demanded money.

OCPD said the same suspect was involved in a third coffee shop robbery in Clackamas County that night.

Mathew Preston said he was working at Dutch Bros when the robbery happened.

“(I) saw a guy walking around the railroad over here and he had a helmet on,” Preston said. “We were like, ‘What’s that guy doing over there? What’s he doing?’ The next thing we know he’s in our faces with a flashlight and a gun.”

Preston said once the suspect got up to the window, he demanded money.

“He wanted the whole till,” he said. “(He) threw a bag at (my co-worker) and said, ‘Put the whole till in the bag. The whole thing.’ (It) is annoying because now we’re out of a till.”

Police have not found the suspect. He is described as a man between 5 feet, 6 inches and 5 feet, 10 inches tall with dark eyes. He was wearing a black motorcycle helmet with an “X” in white tape. He was wearing a black jacket with white writing, a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes.

If you have any information, call Oregon City police at (503) 905-3505.

