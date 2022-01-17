Patient Smoking Led To Small Fire, Partial Evacuation Of Lankenau Hospital, Spokesperson Says

By Web Staff

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pennsylvania (KYW) — A patient inside a room at the Lankenau Heart Pavilion led to a fire that forced part of Lankenau Hospital to evacuate Saturday night, according to a spokesperson from Main Line Health. The fire is currently under control.

In a release, a spokesperson said, “Although it is prohibited, it is believed that a patient smoking caused the fire.”

Montgomery County fire officials confirmed to CBS3 only one small wing of the hospital had to be evacuated. Officials said there is smoke remaining in the building.

There are no reports of injuries.

