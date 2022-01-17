‘We got absolutely nothing’: Frustrations after Nomi Health closes Omaha test sites without notice

By Kalé Searcy

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Testing continues to be crucial as COVID-19 cases are on the rise in the metro. As we heard Saturday, people were left in the dark when they showed up to Nomi testing sites and there was no one there to help them.

Amy Miller said her husband began showing symptoms of COVID-19, so last week she scheduled an appointment at Nomi Health’s Oak View location.

But when her husband showed up today.

“He texted me, there’s nobody here. I’m like, what do you mean,” Miller said.

The tents were closed, the parking lot empty, just Miller’s husband waiting for his 12 o’clock appointment.

After a few minutes, Miller called Nomi’s main number and was told that they were open and her husband just needed to wait.

“I said, you don’t understand. There, there’s no turn to wait for because he’s the only person in the parking lot,” Miller said.

The couple found out over an hour later, Nomi testing sites were actually closed Saturday.

“We never got an email, we never got a text, we got absolutely nothing,” Miller said.

KETV NewsWatch 7 reached out to Nomi Health.

The company said it did not have anyone available to speak on camera.

Instead sent us this statement saying, “People who had tests scheduled Saturday at Nomi Health’s three COVID-19 testing locations did not receive adequate notice that the sites had been closed due to weather.”

The company said people are typically told over the phone or through email if a site has been impacted and apologized for the confusion.

Nomi said, “The decision to close sites was made early Saturday morning, when it was not clear patients and staff would be able to safely access the test sites.”

Miller said she understands cancellations happen, but it’s the principle.

“How hard would it have been to send out a mass text or mass email,” Miller said.

And now those with appointments, like Miller are left to scramble to find somewhere else to get tested.

“Now he won’t be able to go back to work until after this test,” Miller said. “In order for him to go back to work, he needs a negative COVID test.”

In that statement, Nomi Health said, “They understand the vital importance of COVID testing and their staff continue to work tirelessly.”

Their Omaha testing sites are expected to reopen on Monday.

