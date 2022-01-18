PD: Teacher arrested for leaving children home alone for two days & nights

By EVAN SOBOL, ERIN EDWARDS

WATERTOWN, Connecticut (WFSB) — We’re learning more about a Waterbury teacher placed on leave after police say she left two children home alone for days while she left the state.

This is certainly a shock to the community.

Police say Kerry Lyn Caviasca, of Watertown was arrested on Saturday.

The children are both under 12 years old, police said.

Police say Caviasca was charged with two counts of risk of injury to a minor and two counts of reckless endangerment in the second degree.

School officials confirmed Caviasca is a teacher for Waterbury Public Schools. Officials say Caviasca has been placed on leave while the district conducts an investigation.

Waterbury Public Schools released a statement:

“Waterbury Public Schools has been informed of a pending allegation regarding a Waterbury Public School staff member. The alleged actions do not represent the values of our district. The teacher has been placed on leave while the District conducts an investigation.”

Eyewitness News did reach out to school officials to ask where Caviasca is a teacher. They say they’re not releasing that information right now.

“It’s shocking. I can’t believe it, especially here in this little town. It’s just very shocking,” Ashley Green of Watertown tells us.

Neighbors and parents of former students were shocked to hear the news, many wondering why Caviasca didn’t leave the children with a family member, friend, or neighbor.

“She should have left them with somebody else, drop them off,” said Green.

Eyewitness News went by Caviasca’s home, but no one was home.

“It shouldn’t happen again at all. This is unacceptable. They should be arrested,” Green said.

“Those charges are all felonies so the woman that was arrested got charged with four felonies for one incident, so it’s likely that she’ll face jail time,” law enforcement expert Lisa Daddio stated.

Many have asked why she’s facing charges since the state of Connecticut does not put an age on when kids could legally be left alone.

“The main reason is every child is different. It comes down to the maturity of the child, are they by themselves, are they caring for younger siblings, is there a younger sibling in the home, is there some type of limitation the child has,” added Daddio.

Caviasca was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Waterbury Superior Court on January 25.

