Thieves drive vehicles into businesses to steal ATMs during crime spree

SAN JOSE (KPIX) — A destructive South Bay crime spree overnight left a half dozen San Jose businesses cleaning up Tuesday after thieves smashed into storefronts with two vehicles in order to steal ATMs.

Among the businesses targeted were a Safeway location, G&A Color Nail Salon, the Santa Clara Smoke Shop and three different liquor stores.

The thieves used multiple vehicles to hit the six business across san jose in just a few hours.

Store surveillance video shows how they did it. The suspects used one car to ram the storefront, in this case it was the Santa Clara Smoke Shop.

The surveillance camera clip shows that it took a couple of attempts to break through. The sedan winds up half way into the store.

The suspects then back in a pick-up truck. After a few minutes of struggle, they manage to haul away the ATM.

“It’s very bad. It’s ridiculous. It’s crazy. They go run, break into businesses like that. We’re trying to make a living, working hard all day,” the smoke shop manager told KPIX. “And they come, break in, do big damage like that, and whatever they are going to take isn’t even worth nothing, you know? Nothing worth the damage they make me go through.”

The smoke shop manager said it took the whole day to clean up the mess and estimated he will be out thousands of dollars.

San Jose police think it was the same group of suspects who carried out the break ins. Authorities are looking for any leads on the people involved.

