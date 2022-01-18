Vancouver woman, 34-weeks pregnant, survives hit-and-run

By Spencer Thomas

Click here for updates on this story

VANCOUVER, Washington (KPTV) — A Vancouver woman along with her father and 8-month-old unborn child, survived a hit and run accident last Friday.

FOX 12 spoke with the mother of two, Alexis Collins, who talked about the harrowing experience that she labeled as “a mother’s worst nightmare.”

On January 14 at 11:30 a.m. Alexis Collins and her father were driving north on Devine Road near Idaho Street when a blue Honda Civic, driving the opposite way, crashed into the driver’s side door, pushing the car into a nearby pole.

Collins says her stomach took the brunt of the pressure, as it pushed up against the steering wheel. She, and her father were able to escape the car out of the passenger side-door, while the other driver took off running and police have yet to find him.

Collins was rushed to the hospital for an emergency c-section.

Alexis, her father and the baby survived, now the 34-week-old infant is in the NICU suffering from seizures due to the trauma.

At the end of the day, Collins has a message for the man who caused it all. “I would say that I forgive you. You know, like accidents happen, but I really hope that you take accountability for what you’ve caused me. You put me in a position where I have little moments with my children in the first couple of days of their life, and you took that from me.”

Vancouver police say the hit and run suspect is a white male, 5’11, wearing a gray or blue vest at the time of the crash. If you know anyone with information, call the Vancouver Police Department.

The Collins family currently has a GoFundMe set up to help with expenses due to the crash.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.