Arkansans build ramp for man’s house so he can live at home

PRAIRIE GROVE, Arkansas (KHBS, KHOG) — Despite the cold and snow, a local nonprofit and volunteers showed that there is enough warmth in their hearts to change one man’s life for the better this weekend.

The group braved the winter weather Sunday at a house to help a man who is currently living in a nursing home.

“He cannot come home until this ramp is built,” Ozark Mission Project Executive Director Bailey Faulkner said.

Faulkner said they’ve served the state since 1986, bringing teams from all over the country to help families in need.

The home belongs to John Angel and his wife, the brother-in-law and sister of the man they’re helping, who is confined to a wheelchair.

Angel talked about his brother-in-law’s health problems.

“He’s got cerebral palsy and unable to walk or take care of himself,” Angel said.

Faulkner said projects like these are normally done during the summer, but in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. – who inspired so many – this was the perfect opportunity.

“We felt like there’s not any better way than to serve someone who needs it the most, and this particular neighbor, he actually said to me today that we are giving him life,” Faulkner said.

Angel talked about how special this is for them and for his brother-in-law.

“Instead of being inside a nursing home, he gets to be here with us, with family, and have life again, and just be inside the four walls of a nursing home,” Angel said.

Faulkner echoed the sentiment.

“It’s not just about him being able to come home. It’s about being able to be with his family again, and that’s something that doesn’t have a price tag on it,” Faulkner said.

