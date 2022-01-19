Davis High School student receives a perfect score on the SAT exam

By Brittany Hope

DAVIS, California (KCRA) — A Davis Senior High School student received a perfect score on his SAT exam.

Apurva Mishra’s father called KCRA 3 when the results arrived, ecstatic that his son scored a 1600 score, placing him in the 99th percentile in the nation among test-takers.

He also got every single question correct. The College Board, which administers the exam, told KCRA 3 only “a fraction of a percent” of test takers earn a perfect score.

“It was a really surprising thing for me because I didn’t know I would be able to perform like that,” 17-year-old Mishra said. “I wanted to get there and I did get there, and that was the most amazing thing to me.”

The senior studied for the exam in his free time, but he doesn’t seem to have any. Mishra is student body president, vice-captain of the robotics team, and is currently interning as a software engineer.

“Honestly I couldn’t believe it,” Rajiv Mishra, his father, told KCRA 3 with a big smile on his face. “I wasn’t very happy with the way he was preparing for the exam. According to me, he was not giving it proper time.”

He and his wife said they are incredibly proud of their son.

They encourage other parents with teenagers taking the SAT to “keep track of their progress” but also to remember your teens “deserve your love and trust.”

Apurva’s not the only genius in the family, though. His older brother, Aakash, is in his junior year at Harvard.

“I was just like, ‘Oh, he got 20 more points than I did!'” Aakash said while laughing. “Now he can hold that over me.”

Apurva said he applied to around a dozen colleges and expects to start hearing back in March.

“I just hope he gets to choose whatever school he wants to go to,” his chemistry teacher told KCRA 3. “I’m sure he’ll have a lot of choices.”

