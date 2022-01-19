Drivers in Transylvania County struggle to get around on icy roads

By Caitlyn Penter

Click here for updates on this story

BREVARD, North Carolina (WLOS) — Roads are still icy for many parts of Western North Carolina, especially in Transylvania County, where many of the roads were still covered with inches of ice on Tuesday.

Vehicles struggled to get up secondary roads like Chestnut Street off Asheville Highway in Brevard.

Roads were even icier in Lake Toxaway.

“You have to shovel driveways to get up to houses,” said Andrew Ebanks, who was out doing house calls for his job.

He said, luckily, he’s more experienced with driving in these conditions.

“Thankfully, I lived in Wisconsin for a while, so this isn’t that bad,” Ebanks said.

He did end up getting stuck after talking with News 13.

“You guys jinxed us,” he laughed. He and his work partner eventually got their van unstuck.

John Harmon got to test his new tractor on Tuesday in Lake Toxaway.

“It did great,” he said.

He had an important job.

“I’m going to go and plow the preacher’s driveway so he can come to church on Wednesday,” Harmon said.

Pastor Jeff Turner was thankful for the help.

“We’re very excited. My wife actually has some appointments that we need to get to tomorrow,” said Turner, who leads Oak Grove Baptist Church.

Turner and Harmon said it’s all about neighbors helping each other.

“We’re glad we didn’t lose phone service, because we’re able to communicate with each other and make sure if somebody needs something,” Turner said.

Transylvania County Manager Jaime Laughter said county officials are continuing to monitor the road to see how much ice is melting. She said drivers should continue to be careful if they have to be out on the roads.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.