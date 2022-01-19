Man Climbs Downtown Transmission Tower Prompting Train Closures On West Side Of LA River

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES, California (KCAL, KCBS) — The Los Angeles Fire Department was responding to a man who climbed to the top of a transmission tower.

The scene was unfolding near East Jackson Street.

The fire department has also dispatched a rescue helicopter to the scene.

To ensure the safety of first responders and the man climbing the tower, all train traffic on the west side of the LA River has been stopped, while the situation is ongoing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.