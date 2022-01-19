Pair accused of stealing $60K worth of items from garages in Scottsdale

By David Baker

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona (KPHO) — A couple of thieves who stole more than $60,000 worth of items from people who didn’t secure their garages is now facing charges, Scottsdale police said.

Kywan Anglin and Selena Blanco were arrested near Scottsdale Road and Mayo Boulevard in a stolen Nissan Altima on Jan. 6, police said. During the investigation, officers with the Property Crimes Section also seized a rental truck that belonged to the pair. In it, they found high-end bicycles, dirt bike-style motorcycles, a motorized scooter, tools, computer equipment and more, according to detectives.

Investigators said all the burglaries were from open garages or garages with unlocked doors. Anglin and Blanco were booked into jail on one count of second-degree burglary, five counts of means of transportation, one count of theft, six counts of third-degree burglary, and one count of possession of burglary tools.

