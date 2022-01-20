New Orleans coroner confirms Julia Dardar was woman found dismembered in freezer

By Sherman Desselle

Click here for updates on this story

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana (WDSU) — The Orleans Parish Coroner identified a woman found in a freezer in the 9th Ward last week as Julia Dardar.

According to the coroner, Dardar’s preliminary autopsy showed a cause of death as “blunt force injuries of the head and neck with asphyxia due to manual strangulation.”

The coroner confirmed her body was found at 2300 Pauline Street, where a dismembered body was found in a freezer last week.

Benjamin Beale, the man Dardar was believed to be living with, was arrested and is facing a murder charge in connection with her death.

Beale, 34, had previously been charged with obstruction of justice, drug and weapons charges. He was rebooked and is being held at the Orleans Parish Justice Center, police said. Beale reportedly had no criminal record prior to his arrest.

Dardar’s family is asking the judge over his case to not allow him to post bond.

Affidavit findings:

According to a court affidavit, NOPD arrived at Beale’s home on Tuesday in reference to a missing person report.

Court documents identified the missing person as Julia Dardar.

According to the affidavit, Julia Dardar’s ex-husband, Micah Dardar, reported her missing to NOPD in December.

Micah Dardar told police that she had moved in with Beale.

The affidavit says Beale told police he and Dardar were having relationship problems, and allowed NOPD to conduct a search of his property when they found a freezer containing a female’s remains.

Court documents said that inside the freezer a reciprocating saw with flesh and fluid was found along with a head and torso. Deep cuts were found on the shoulder and arms of the body that police believe were inflicted post-mortem, according to the affidavit.

Police say they also found a face shield, goggles, and garbage bags beside the freezer.

When police tried to search the rest of his property, detectives found what they called a clandestine meth lab along with items such as kerosene, glass dishes with white powder, propane, a Coleman grill and acetone inside a freezer.

Court records show due to the dangerous conditions inside the home detectives were unable to do a complete homicide investigation, and called on the Louisiana State Police Narcotics Division to assist.

A black safe was also found inside the home in Beale’s bedroom closet. NOPD said Beale gave over the keys to detectives and inside found a bifold wallet, a plush turtle purse, mushrooms, and the ID and credit cards belonging to the victim, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit showed that NOPD booked Beale on multiple drug charges as well as obstruction of justice regarding the missing persons case.

Earlier reports:

Neighbors along Pauline Street in the 9th Ward said they were shocked by what unfolded in the area Tuesday. NOPD and SWAT teams were in the area for hours at a home.

NOPD police sources confirm with WDSU that the body of a woman who had been missing since November was found inside of a bus next to a home in the 2200 block of Pauline Street.

Police say the body was severely dismembered. NOPD sources said her head had been chopped.

Beale was transported to NOPD Headquarters for questioning. He refused to provide a statement.

He was booked into the Orleans Parish Jail on Tuesday night on an obstruction of justice charge, according to jail records.

WDSU was first on the scene. They spoke with residents in the area that describe the street as quiet. They said law enforcement was out in the area this past Sunday asking if they smelled anything.

Days later, finding out the reason, they said it was a lot to take in.

“It’s unfortunate. I am really sorry for her family’s loss. The fact that it happened next door is incredible. I cannot believe it,” said Tracey Pearson.

NOPD has yet to release the name of the victim.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.