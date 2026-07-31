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Local Forecast

First Alert Weather Alert for intense heat this weekend

By
Updated
today at 6:08 AM
Published 6:00 AM

Highs continue to increase through Sunday, so we are under an Extreme Heat Warning and First Alert Weather Alert until Sunday evening.

Highs today will hit 117 and we'll be even hotter tomorrow.

Humidity has dropped since earlier in the week, so while temps are rising, the dew points are making things slightly more comfortable. The monsoonal flow has eased farther East for the weekend.

Highs are expected to peak tomorrow at 120, but we remain well above average through most of next week. Our First Alert Weather Alert remains in effect until Sunday evening.

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Patrick Evans

Patrick Evans is the News Channel 3’s morning and noon meteorologist, and Host of Eye on the Desert. Patrick also hosts afternoon drive on 103.1 MeTV FM. Learn more about Patrick here.

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