One person in critical condition after industrial accident at food manufacturing company
By Web Staff
OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — One person is in critical condition after an industrial accident Wednesday at Darling Ingredients, near 14401 S 5th St. in Bellevue.
Authorities say the person was taken to Nebraska Medicine in critical condition.
Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office Captain Monty Daganaar told KETV NewsWatch 7 that an employee at Darling was pinned by a forklift at the plant. No further details are known at this time.
Authorities confirmed the incident was an industrial accident.
