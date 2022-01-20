One person in critical condition after industrial accident at food manufacturing company

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — One person is in critical condition after an industrial accident Wednesday at Darling Ingredients, near 14401 S 5th St. in Bellevue.

Authorities say the person was taken to Nebraska Medicine in critical condition.

Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office Captain Monty Daganaar told KETV NewsWatch 7 that an employee at Darling was pinned by a forklift at the plant. No further details are known at this time.

Authorities confirmed the incident was an industrial accident.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.