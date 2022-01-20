Six-year-old boy receives hero’s welcome after leaving hospital

By STEPHEN MOODY

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — He doesn’t need lighting quick speed or super strength. But Kayden Reid is still a hero.

“My momma called me a hero because I saved my baby sister,” Reid said.

Reid was hit by a car Tuesday after saving his two-year-old sister Kaycee who darted into the street.

He thankfully only walked away with just a few scratches and Wednesday he was rewarded for those efforts with a hero’s welcome.

“I had to go get her before she got ran over by the car. But that’s when the car hit me,” Reid said.

As Kayden proudly wore his Superman costume, he was joined by a few more heroes.

Mobile Fire/Rescue showed up just to say hello. And if you ask him, he enjoyed every minute of it.

They gave Kayden a tour of the fire truck and even gave him a front row view in the driver’s seat.

It’s all smiles for Kayden and his family as they get over what could’ve been a tragic situation.

And before we left, Kayden wanted to send a message to everyone at home.

“Thank you everyone for watching me”.

