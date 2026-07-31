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First Alert Weather Alert for Dangerous Heat Through the Weekend

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Published 3:32 PM

The dangerous heat continues across the Coachella Valley this weekend, with First Alert Weather Alert through Sunday evening.

Our Extreme Heat Warning issued by the National Weather Service has been extended now into Monday evening.

Highs climb to around 115-117 degrees today before peaking near 120 degrees Saturday—making this the hottest stretch of the year. We're looking at major to extreme HeatRisk with little overnight relief.

Thankfully our humidity has backed off quite a bit compared to earlier this week and last, so even though it's getting even hotter, it won't feel quite as muggy and oppressive as it did just a few days ago.

We're going to cool a couple of degrees next week, but highs will still remain above average, with temperatures continuing to top 110 degrees through our long range forecast. A little monsoonal moisture may try to creep back into the forecast by the middle of next week, but right now rain chances look very limited.

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Katie Boer

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