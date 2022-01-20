Structural engineers find cause of Brevard College dorm roof collapse; residents moved out

By WLOS Staff

BREVARD, North Carolina (WLOS) — An investigation into a roof collapse at a Brevard College dormitory building over the weekend finds it was due in part to the winter storm that hit Sunday, Jan. 16.

Structural engineers say weight from the snow and a unique construction issue caused the collapse.

Residents have been moved into alternate housing on and off campus.

Engineers say the dorm will need to close for the rest of the academic year.

School officials hope to reopen it by the fall semester.

They’re hosting a day of service Friday, Jan. 28, to help move students’ belongings out.

