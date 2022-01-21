Griffin pastor arrested for keeping people in basement holds press conference

By JOYCE LUPIANI

Click here for updates on this story

SPALDING COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — The Griffin pastor who was arrested Jan. 13 for locking people with disabilities in the basement of his home held a press conference on Thursday afternoon.

According to a press release from Curtis Bankston’s attorney, he is denying the allegations of kidnapping and false imprisonment.

A statement from Bankston reads in part:

“It is unfortunate that the reports in the press have been filled with inaccurate information that has painted Pastor Bankston, his wife, and his ministry in a negative light. The reports are predicted on information provided by law enforcement that fraught with misinformation. First, One Step of Faith 2nd Chance Ministries has not been operating a group home but a Christian Ministry that supplies room and board to individuals who have often times been homeless or wards of the state. “

Bankston is claiming that his ministry, One Step of Faith Ministries and One Step of Faith 2nd Chance, is being paid to provide room and board to individuals who have often times been homeless or wards of the state.

The pastor is denying that the ministry controls the finances of these individuals and their finances are controlled by a personal conservator or financial representative.

The pastor’s attorney does admit in the press release that there was an incident with a locked door, but says no one was being held against their will. The attorney also calls the incident a “zoning issue that is being criminalized.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.