Juvenile accused of making threat towards Fairfield school on social media

By ANDREW MASSE

Click here for updates on this story

FAIRFIELD, Connecticut (WFSB) — A juvenile is in custody after police say they made a violent threat towards a school in Fairfield.

Authorities say the juvenile posted the threat on the social media app Yik Yak, after which officials with Yik Yak contacted police.

Police were able to identify the person that created the post and took them into custody.

A list of charges, as well as additional details regarding the social media post, weren’t immediately available.

Authorities noted that the juvenile is a student within the Fairfield Public School system.

“At this time, there is no active threat against any Fairfield school nor towards any students or staff. We understand that incidents such as these may leave students and parents feeling unsettled,” Fairfield Police said in a statement.

Police will have an increased presence at all Fairfield schools on Friday to ensure the safety of students, faculty, and staff.

The investigation into the threat is ongoing.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.