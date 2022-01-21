Milwaukee Street Angels bus destroyed by fire; leaves group devastated

By Web Staff

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — The Milwaukee Street Angels have taken a big hit.

Late Thursday, Jan. 20, after serving the homeless community in Milwaukee, the Street Angels learned one of their buses was up in flames.

The Milwaukee Fire Department quickly responded but there wasn’t much they could do.

“One thing is certain, you WILL see us back out on the streets to serve out friends on Sunday,” the Street Angels said in a Facebook post. “Out of the ashes, HOPE will arise.”

The Street Angels have been helping Milwaukee’s homeless community for seven years. CBS 58 was out with the group Thursday, just hours before the fire broke out.

Anyone who may have information on this fire is urged to contact authorities.

