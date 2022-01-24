Community gathers to help clean vandalism off Longmont church

By Danielle Chavira

LONGMONT, Colorado (KCNC) — The community in Longmont came together on Sunday to help restore a beloved church after it was vandalized last week. The Community Christ Church suffered graffiti all over its property which police believe stemmed from other crimes earlier that night.

The church, located on the corner of Martin Street and Longs Peak Avenue, was built in 1924.

Residents say the church is a staple in their neighborhood.

“It just ate at me. Being from here, born and raised, we don’t condone that kind of stuff,” said David Swan, a resident.

Swan went on to say they power washed the graffiti off and painted the walls again. He says the building needs some more work and hopefully they can continue some upkeep this summer.

