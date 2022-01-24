Kenosha man allegedly broke into Racine home, claimed to be a cop, started screaming, then was shot by resident

By The Journal Times Staff

RACINE, Wisconsin (The Journal Times) — A Kenosha man allegedly broke into a Racine home and claimed to be a police officer before being shot and later arrested. Michael T. Smith, 30, of the 6600 block of 59th Avenue, was charged with five felony counts of bail jumping and felony counts of burglary with person lawfully present in the enclosure and impersonating a peace officer.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Jan. 15, Smith went to a home in the 2300 block of Superior Street and asked the resident if her son was home. She told him that her son was not home and that he was in the Racine County Jail.

At 3:47 a.m. Wednesday, Smith again went to that home and forced entry with a crowbar, sledgehammer and physical force while yelling “Police! Search Warrant!”

He then went to the basement where the woman’s son had been staying before he had gone to jail. He began asking where the son was before he started screaming.

One of the residents became fearful for his life and shot Smith in the leg, causing him to flee.

Nearly an hour later, Smith walked into Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital (formerly known as St. Catherine’s) in Kenosha County. He was detained after receiving medical treatment.

Smith had an initial court appearance on Thursday at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

