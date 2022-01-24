Parents of crash victim who lost leg in Rocky Hill crash seek justice

By Roger Susanin, Rob Polansky

ROCKY HILL, Connecticut (WFSB) — Parents of a man from Rocky Hill are pleading for the public to help troopers track down who they called a dangerous driver.

They said their son needed to have a leg amputated following a crash that happened last week.

While the family said they want the driver brought to justice, they also said they want to make sure the person isn’t on the roads to potentially hurt someone else.

The crash happened along Interstate 91 north in Rocky Hill on Jan. 19 around 7:30 p.m.

The victim will survive but suffered serious injuries.

The driver accused of causing the wreck was still on the loose as of Monday morning, according to state police.

His family members asked the public to help them find the driver who they said caused the crash. The victim reported that he lost control because two cars were racing up the highway and one of them hit his Toyota Camry, which caused it to flip over and careen into the guard rail.

The family is asking anyone who witnessed what happened, or better yet has dash camera footage from the area on that night, to contact police.

The victim’s parents posted to social media.

If you were heading north and were passed by them and you thought ‘these guys are going to cause an accident,’ they did! Be a hero. Help me bring justice and get these dangerous drivers off the road.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police.

