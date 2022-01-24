Philly Goat Project holds annual Christmas tree recycling event

By Todd Haas

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — The Philly Goat Project is host to one of the most unique holiday traditions in the Philadelphia area.

The annual “tree-cycling” event at the Awbury Arboretum allows anyone to donate their Christmas trees to the farm for a good purpose. Guests are asked to bring a $20 donation if possible.

The event helps support the many programs that the Philly Goat Project has including their internship programs, teen job programs, nature programs and many more.

“So what you can see is the Christmas trees getting a second life,” says Karin Krivit, founder of the Philly Goat Project.

The goats will be snacking on trees until April due to the number of donations.

The remaining trunk and scraps from the trees are chipped up and used as bedding for trails on the farm and also around the city.

“They eat every single tree, so no tree goes to waste,” says Brittany Huerta, a volunteer at the Philly Goat Project.

The farm is open to visitors year-round and offers many free programs to the public.

