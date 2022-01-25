Father of woman killed by hit-and-run driver in SE Portland asks driver to come forward

By AUDREY WEIL

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Portland police are still looking for the driver that hit and killed someone on Southeast Powell Boulevard and 160th Avenue Saturday night.

Robert Ryan told FOX 12 it was his daughter, 26-year-old Awbrianna Rollings who went by Anna, who died in that crash.

“I miss her so much,” he said as he set up a roadside memorial in her honor. “I tried calling her as soon as I got off work that night. It was 7:01 when I called her and they said it was about 7:04 when she died.”

Portland police said the driver took off, and they haven’t shared any suspect information.

“I just hope that whoever did this will do right by her and come forward,” Ryan said. “I’m not mad at them. I don’t have any animosity towards them. I just ask that they do the right thing.”

Ryan said Anna had a beautiful personality and loved to sing and dance.

“I wanted her to know that I cared. If there is any doubt in her mind whatsoever, I don’t want her to have that doubt. I want her to know that I loved her, that she was my world,” he said.

He also wanted to share a message for everyone else: “Take a moment to tell the person you love whoever they are that you love them.”

Ryan has a memorial fund set up in his name Robert Ryan for Awbrianna Rollings at Umpqua Bank.

