MSP vehicle struck while responding to crash

By Stephen Borowy

Michigan (WNEM) — A Michigan State Police cruiser was struck on I-475 in Genesee County while a trooper was on the scene of another vehicle crash.

At 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 25, a sergeant was in his patrol vehicle and parked out of the lane of traffic with his emergency lights activated while he was investigating an earlier crash on southbound I-475 near Stewart Avenue, MSP said.

The driver of the earlier crash, a 29-year-old woman from Davison, was placed in the front seat passenger of the patrol vehicle for their safety.

A 20-year-old woman from Flushing driving a 2009 Nissan Murano was heading south when she lost control of her vehicle and struck the parked patrol vehicle, according to MSP.

No injuries were reported at the scene.

