Pittsburgh Brashear principal placed on administrative leave

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WTAE) — The principal of Pittsburgh Brashear High School has been put on leave, a move that comes days after a large fight sent one student to the hospital.

“The principal is on a non-disciplinary paid administrative leave pending a district review of last Friday’s incident,” Pittsburgh Public Schools spokeswoman Ebony Pugh said in a statement Tuesday.

Pittsburgh EMS responded to the school in the city’s Beechview neighborhood on Friday morning, according to a statement from Pittsburgh Public Safety.

One student was caught on video body-slamming another student on his head, then stomping on the victim’s head five times.

A Brashear student faces charges of aggravated assault in connection with the attack that was caught on video, Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 has confirmed.

No information is being released on the condition of the injured student who was hospitalized for his injuries.

