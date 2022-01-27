Arvada Teacher Stephanie Hultine Starts Fundraiser To Get Students To Keystone Science Center Amid Bus Driver Shortages

By Web Staff

ARVADA, Colorado (KCNC) — An Arvada teacher took matters into her own hands when a lack of school bus drivers threatened a field trip. Stephanie Hultine is a fourth-grade teacher at Foster Dual Language School in Jefferson County.

She started a fundraiser to charter a bus to take her students to the Keystone Science Center. It’s an all-day field trip the kids look forward to.

“We haven’t been able to go on them for about two years. So kids have missed a lot of experiences that we like, you know, like Young America Town, all these great excursions, outdoor labs were cut short and so if we can kind of get this back, this is great for hands-on learning. These are the things that they’re going to remember and learn the most,” said Hultine.

Hultine said they are halfway to their goal.

